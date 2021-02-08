VIBE One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.08 Million (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 8th. One VIBE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0188 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. VIBE has a market cap of $4.90 million and $1.08 million worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VIBE has traded down 24.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00057520 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $514.77 or 0.01176220 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006009 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,509.61 or 0.05734324 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00046178 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00016768 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00031976 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00020647 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000155 BTC.

VIBE Token Profile

VIBE is a token. It was first traded on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io

VIBE Token Trading

VIBE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

