Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.13

Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.13 and last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 11945 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.68.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZNGA. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zynga from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of -356.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26.

In other news, CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 120,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $1,329,754.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Regina E. Dugan sold 8,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $91,916.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 217,319 shares in the company, valued at $2,231,866.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,146,899 shares of company stock worth $20,822,063. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Zynga by 214.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,280,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,001,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378,044 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Zynga by 73.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,498,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,997 shares during the last quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Zynga by 69.2% in the third quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,625 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in Zynga in the third quarter valued at $12,879,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Zynga in the fourth quarter valued at $12,510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

