The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) Hits New 52-Week High at $45.00

The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.00 and last traded at $44.99, with a volume of 8087 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.14.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of The ExOne in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of The ExOne in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The ExOne from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of The ExOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $839.05 million, a P/E ratio of -45.61 and a beta of 2.39.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The ExOne had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $17.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.70 million. On average, analysts predict that The ExOne Company will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The ExOne news, Director John Irvin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $135,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 31.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XONE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in The ExOne by 472.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in The ExOne by 316.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in The ExOne by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in The ExOne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The ExOne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE)

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

