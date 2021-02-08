Polkadot (DOT) Market Cap Reaches $19.75 Billion

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. In the last seven days, Polkadot has traded up 35.6% against the dollar. Polkadot has a total market cap of $19.75 billion and approximately $4.00 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkadot coin can now be bought for approximately $21.75 or 0.00049689 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.14 or 0.00169416 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00067144 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00058336 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.81 or 0.00207504 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00066287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00056275 BTC.

Polkadot Coin Profile

Polkadot launched on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,041,939,467 coins and its circulating supply is 908,049,786 coins. Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Polkadot Coin Trading

