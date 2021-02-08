Crust (CRU) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.26 Million

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. During the last seven days, Crust has traded up 16.7% against the US dollar. Crust has a market cap of $15.46 million and $1.26 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust coin can now be purchased for $9.53 or 0.00021773 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crust alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000315 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00007379 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 91.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Crust Profile

Crust is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 2,000,010 coins and its circulating supply is 1,622,908 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official website is www.crust.network

Buying and Selling Crust

Crust can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.