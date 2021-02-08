Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) (TSE:MRU) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) (TSE:MRU) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This is an increase from Metro Inc. (MRU.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

MRU opened at C$54.45 on Monday. Metro Inc. has a one year low of C$49.03 and a one year high of C$66.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$57.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$59.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.85.

Get Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) alerts:

Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) (TSE:MRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.40 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Metro Inc. will post 3.6799999 EPS for the current year.

MRU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) from C$64.00 to C$61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) from C$68.00 to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

About Metro Inc. (MRU.TO)

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.