Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target Raised to $99.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $80.00 to $99.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 15.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $111.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

WYNN opened at $116.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.24 and a 200 day moving average of $90.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.27. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $35.84 and a fifty-two week high of $137.58.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 4,673 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $530,385.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,481,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $39,276.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,492.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,573 shares of company stock valued at $839,987 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 344 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 596 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,840 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 8,144 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

