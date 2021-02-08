Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Receives Buy Rating from Monness Crespi & Hardt

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $85.00. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.82% from the stock’s current price.
SPB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.33.
Shares of Spectrum Brands stock opened at $82.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. Spectrum Brands has a fifty-two week low of $19.59 and a fifty-two week high of $85.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.00.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPB. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,441,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 14,671.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 546,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 543,125 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $41,076,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,728,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.
About Spectrum Brands
Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.
Featured Article: How to track put option volume
Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.