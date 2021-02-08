Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Receives Buy Rating from Monness Crespi & Hardt

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $85.00. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.82% from the stock’s current price.

SPB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock opened at $82.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. Spectrum Brands has a fifty-two week low of $19.59 and a fifty-two week high of $85.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.00.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.36. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Spectrum Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPB. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,441,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 14,671.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 546,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 543,125 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $41,076,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,728,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

