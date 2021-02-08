SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Capital Management LLC

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF accounts for 0.4% of Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $3,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $495,000. Savior LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 23,970 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 6,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $42.42 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.87. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $40.10 and a 1 year high of $51.31.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

