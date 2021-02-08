Gould Asset Management LLC CA Takes $278,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 29.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,874,000 after purchasing an additional 93,449 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 109.3% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in Caterpillar by 4,035.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 21,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 20,664 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 7.7% during the third quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 9,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,985,442. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Langenberg & Company lowered Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.80.

Caterpillar stock opened at $193.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $104.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $200.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.