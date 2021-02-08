Delphi Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Delphi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,060,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 625,600 shares during the period. Mplx accounts for about 15.7% of Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $44,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 28.4% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 66,870,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,052,535,000 after acquiring an additional 14,806,703 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,199,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $199,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,852 shares during the period. Natixis grew its position in Mplx by 392.5% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 890,902 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,023,000 after buying an additional 710,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mplx by 7.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,827,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $138,941,000 after buying an additional 623,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Mplx by 6.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,383,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $147,693,000 after buying an additional 538,277 shares during the last quarter. 29.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,243. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $172,500 in the last ninety days.

MPLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mplx from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Mplx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.31.

NYSE:MPLX opened at $23.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 2.01. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $25.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.85.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.53%.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

