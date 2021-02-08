Bank Hapoalim BM Makes New $1.34 Million Investment in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 47,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 181.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 29,262 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 19.4% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 166,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 27,078 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 92.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 38,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 18,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $532,000.

NASDAQ ICLN opened at $31.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.45. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

