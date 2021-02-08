Bank Hapoalim BM Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Bank Hapoalim BM raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 116.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,893,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 12,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,300,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 179.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after buying an additional 14,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIA stock opened at $312.86 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.37. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $182.10 and a 52-week high of $312.71.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

