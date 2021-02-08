SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) Shares Bought by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,968 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF comprises 3.6% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bank Hapoalim BM owned about 3.52% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $25,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XHE. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 24,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the third quarter valued at about $907,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XHE opened at $125.15 on Monday. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a one year low of $58.23 and a one year high of $125.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.20.

