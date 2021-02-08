Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 28,776 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,776 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $17,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. grew its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 27,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period.

Shares of EMB opened at $114.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.68. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $117.20.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

