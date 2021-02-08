Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WSM shares. Gordon Haskett downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

NYSE WSM opened at $128.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $151.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.04. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. On average, analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.80%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.36, for a total value of $1,730,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,792,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $324,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,062,124.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $3,645,720 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 594.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 253.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

