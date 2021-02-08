Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Holdings Cut by Gould Asset Management LLC CA

Gould Asset Management LLC CA lowered its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,881 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,930,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 43,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,099,000. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $601,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $28.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.37. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $41.10.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

