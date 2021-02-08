Brokerages Expect UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) to Announce $1.69 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) will report earnings per share of $1.69 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for UGI’s earnings. UGI posted earnings per share of $1.56 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UGI will report full-year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $2.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow UGI.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. UGI had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS.

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

In related news, insider Joseph L. Hartz sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $684,720.00. Also, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $483,097.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,629.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UGI. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in UGI during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Motco lifted its holdings in UGI by 10,622.2% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in UGI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in UGI during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in UGI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $37.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. UGI has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $44.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. UGI’s payout ratio is 49.44%.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

Recommended Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UGI (UGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.