Sadoff Investment Management LLC Has $29.45 Million Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 305,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,545 shares during the quarter. Republic Services accounts for 2.3% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $29,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RSG. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Republic Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $4,097,425.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,367,738. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.62.

Shares of RSG opened at $91.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.49. The stock has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.37 and a 12 month high of $103.79.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

