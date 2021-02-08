Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Bought by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,541 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 878 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Generac were worth $6,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,958,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 6.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,152,000 after purchasing an additional 13,521 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Generac by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GNRC opened at $270.58 on Monday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.50 and a 12 month high of $287.55. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.31, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

GNRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Generac from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Generac from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Generac from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Generac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.08.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total transaction of $1,144,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,999,471.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

