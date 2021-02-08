Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 140,789 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 783,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,789 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare comprises 1.4% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $128,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1,884.5% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,805,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,900 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,393,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,728,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,487,000 after buying an additional 379,387 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 645,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,079,000 after purchasing an additional 352,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abrams Bison Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 31.6% during the third quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 1,242,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,938,000 after acquiring an additional 298,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.47.

HCA opened at $176.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.38 and a 12-month high of $181.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 5,078 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total transaction of $770,586.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,197. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.93, for a total transaction of $1,799,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,626 shares in the company, valued at $24,942,976.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,705 shares of company stock worth $7,985,393 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

