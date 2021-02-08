Craig Hallum Increases Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) Price Target to $182.00

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) had its price target upped by analysts at Craig Hallum from $156.00 to $182.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Inphi from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Inphi from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Inphi from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Inphi from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inphi has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.69.

Get Inphi alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IPHI opened at $165.50 on Monday. Inphi has a fifty-two week low of $55.72 and a fifty-two week high of $182.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.53.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Inphi had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $187.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Inphi will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPHI. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Inphi during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Inphi in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Inphi by 167.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Inphi by 29,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inphi in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.