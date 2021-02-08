Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (LHA) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR: LHA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/8/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) was given a new €6.50 ($7.65) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) was given a new €6.50 ($7.65) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) was given a new €7.50 ($8.82) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) was given a new €6.10 ($7.18) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/18/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) was given a new €7.50 ($8.82) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) was given a new €9.40 ($11.06) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) was given a new €8.60 ($10.12) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/28/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) was given a new €8.60 ($10.12) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/22/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) was given a new €8.60 ($10.12) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/17/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) was given a new €5.00 ($5.88) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/16/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) was given a new €8.60 ($10.12) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/11/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

ETR:LHA opened at €11.10 ($13.06) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €10.32 and its 200-day moving average price is €8.95. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a 52 week low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 52 week high of €15.47 ($18.19).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

