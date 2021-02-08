DIGG (DIGG) Reaches Market Cap of $81.29 Million

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. One DIGG coin can now be bought for approximately $49,616.66 or 1.13296463 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DIGG has a market cap of $81.29 million and approximately $93,376.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DIGG has traded 105.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00049746 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.13 or 0.00169280 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00067075 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00058315 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00066409 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.80 or 0.00207345 BTC.

About DIGG

DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 1,638 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

DIGG Coin Trading

DIGG can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

