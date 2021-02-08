Ultiledger Reaches Market Capitalization of $29.18 Million (ULT)

Ultiledger (CURRENCY:ULT) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 8th. Ultiledger has a market capitalization of $29.18 million and approximately $156,521.00 worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultiledger coin can currently be bought for $0.0123 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ultiledger has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00056788 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $499.04 or 0.01138127 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005972 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,482.17 or 0.05660930 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00046092 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00016633 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00020398 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00031140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Ultiledger Coin Profile

ULT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. Ultiledger’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,364,828,294 coins. The official website for Ultiledger is www.ultiledger.io . Ultiledger’s official message board is medium.com/@ultiledger.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultiledger aims to help any organization (Contains government, business, industry clusters or individuals and communities) that needs to build trust through a new generation of blockchain protocols at a low cost and rapid construction of a distributed financial book of bank-grade security; zero-cost transaction settlement within the ecosystem; improved security, privacy, efficiency and capital availability of the system through the combination of the main chain and sub-chains. Any tangible assets or intangible rights can be issued into digital assets on Ultiledger, completing functions such as confirmation, notarization, trading, circulation, etc., and finally achieving “credit circulation, asset circulation, value circulation”. ULT is the abbreviation of the Ultiledger project's native Token. To some extent, ULT can be regarded as the “gold” of the digital domain, serving as the pricing unit for everything within the ecosystem (including various Tokens); all economic activities will be settled using ULT; the establishment and maintenance of all relationships will also depend on ULT. As the foundation of Ultiledger’s economic ecosystem, ULT will have all the functions of money for social and economic activities – a unit of account, a medium of exchange, a standard of deferred payment, and a store of value. “

Ultiledger Coin Trading

Ultiledger can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultiledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultiledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

