-$0.61 EPS Expected for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.61) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.68) and the highest is ($0.54). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 79.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($3.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.52) to ($3.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.60) to ($1.14). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.02. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 73.57% and a negative net margin of 59.26%. The business had revenue of $19.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSSE shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, National Securities cut Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

In related news, major shareholder Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 15,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $249,015.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Mvm Funds Llc sold 78,223 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $1,200,723.05. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 259,394 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,008. 72.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 16.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. 14.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CSSE opened at $27.79 on Wednesday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $28.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.13 million, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.76.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, engages in the production and distribution of video content in the United States and internationally. The company owns and operates ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (CSSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.