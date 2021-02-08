Addison Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 859 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot stock opened at $278.86 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $272.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Wedbush cut shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.25.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,539,757.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

