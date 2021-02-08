$14.72 Million in Sales Expected for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) will report $14.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.20 million to $29.99 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $39.73 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $28.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.00 million to $43.79 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $59.39 million, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $85.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 328.70% and a negative net margin of 233.45%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BCRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.19.

In related news, VP Alane P. Barnes sold 13,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $109,378.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 121,802 shares in the company, valued at $969,543.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCRX. Sarissa Capital Management LP increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 352.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 4,861,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,943,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,766,000 after buying an additional 1,276,979 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 313.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,197,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 907,591 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,183,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,592,000 after acquiring an additional 605,578 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,949,000. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $10.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 3.03. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $12.90.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

