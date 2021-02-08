Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $119.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) to report $119.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for BioTelemetry’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $119.89 million and the highest is $120.00 million. BioTelemetry posted sales of $112.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that BioTelemetry will report full year sales of $446.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $446.68 million to $447.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $514.52 million, with estimates ranging from $513.03 million to $516.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BioTelemetry.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Sidoti cut shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of BioTelemetry from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist cut shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.86.

BEAT stock opened at $71.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. BioTelemetry has a fifty-two week low of $27.35 and a fifty-two week high of $73.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 152.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 253.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry during the third quarter worth $150,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry during the third quarter worth $248,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry during the third quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in BioTelemetry during the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core laboratory services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Research.

