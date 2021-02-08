TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $67.00 to $90.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. TG Therapeutics traded as high as $58.00 and last traded at $56.75, with a volume of 1168 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.30.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TGTX. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on TG Therapeutics from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Yann Echelard sold 30,000 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $1,201,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $94,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 63.2% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.61 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.99.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.32). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151,798.69% and a negative return on equity of 223.96%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

