Peak Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,000. Insperity accounts for 1.5% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Peak Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Insperity at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 1,183.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 10,568 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Insperity by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $549,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Insperity from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Shares of NSP stock opened at $83.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $95.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.93.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

