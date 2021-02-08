17,202 Shares in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Acquired by Peak Financial Advisors LLC

Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,000. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARKW. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF stock opened at $179.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.63. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $175.98.

