Wright Investors Service Inc. Boosts Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in PPL by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 93,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its stake in PPL by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 173,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 22.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 174,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 115,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 10,960 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $129,042.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,499,161.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $734,146.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,090.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,897 shares of company stock worth $996,674. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPL opened at $27.87 on Monday. PPL Co. has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $36.60. The stock has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.91.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.97.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

