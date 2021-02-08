Wright Investors Service Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 38.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,039,000 after buying an additional 27,836 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.3% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.3% in the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Grassi Investment Management raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 170,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ATVI opened at $101.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $50.51 and a one year high of $104.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.39 and a 200 day moving average of $83.14.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

