Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $37,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 694.4% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $141.81 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.54. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $143.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

