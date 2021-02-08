Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Grows Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN) by 163.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BJAN. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January during the third quarter worth $50,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January during the third quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 19.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BJAN opened at $33.34 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.20. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January has a 12-month low of $21.69 and a 12-month high of $33.39.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.