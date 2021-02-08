Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,849,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,874 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $261,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 121.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 8,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 3,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 51,508 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 29,317 shares during the period. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.21.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $87.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.75 and a 52-week high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $13,933,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,776,039 shares in the company, valued at $257,866,262.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $195,352.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,538.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 276,606 shares of company stock worth $24,907,533. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.