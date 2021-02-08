Wright Investors Service Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,809 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 42.5% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,543,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $487,909,000 after buying an additional 3,145,443 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,751,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,744 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,798,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,861,000 after purchasing an additional 915,299 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,335,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,033,259,000 after purchasing an additional 840,785 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 441.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 789,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,568,000 after buying an additional 643,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $58.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $106.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.70. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $33.74 and a 12-month high of $59.97.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.48 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.6114 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TD. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $70.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

