Wright Investors Service Inc. Takes Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 51,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,430,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,590,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,427,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $249.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Argus raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.11.

LH opened at $226.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $98.02 and a twelve month high of $237.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.04.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

