Wright Investors Service Inc. Purchases 14,250 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 86.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,250 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial accounts for approximately 1.0% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COF. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth $25,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 48.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 61,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COF opened at $114.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.24, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $115.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.88 and a 200 day moving average of $82.96.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.31%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $78.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.12.

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $3,097,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,110 shares in the company, valued at $7,990,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $186,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,247 shares in the company, valued at $8,668,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,313 shares of company stock worth $19,715,427. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

