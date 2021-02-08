Systemax (NYSE:SYX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Sidoti

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) was downgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, FinViz reports. They currently have a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.61% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

NYSE SYX opened at $44.83 on Monday. Systemax has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $45.35. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.58.

In related news, CFO Thomas Eugene Clark sold 14,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $505,856.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,821.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Manoj Shetty sold 3,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $131,671.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,305 shares in the company, valued at $256,770.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 88,983 shares of company stock valued at $3,154,855 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Systemax by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 851,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,122 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Systemax by 28.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 157,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 35,359 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Systemax by 114.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 11,205 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Systemax by 8.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Systemax by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 115,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 23,450 shares during the last quarter. 29.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Systemax Company Profile

Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

