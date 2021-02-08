4,387 Shares in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Purchased by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. 6.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $34.35 on Monday. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $39.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.89.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VNT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Vontier in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

