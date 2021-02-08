PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s 5th Largest Position

GYL Financial Synergies LLC decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 2.8% of GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.17.

PepsiCo stock opened at $140.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $194.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.97. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $148.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

