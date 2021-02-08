California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 84,139 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,703,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 84,139 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $195,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 386.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 5,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $316,000. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on ED shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI cut Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.18.

ED opened at $71.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.96. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.03 and a twelve month high of $94.65.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

