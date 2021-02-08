Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 56.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,229 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 49,433,248 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $329,225,000 after purchasing an additional 15,036,764 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,086,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,832,077,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265,908 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 261.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,002,007 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $87,918,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233,265 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,440,583 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $142,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,959,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1,314.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,489,587 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101,466 shares during the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on F. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.48.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $11.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -287.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $12.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.14.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

