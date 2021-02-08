Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QLTA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 36.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 46,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 12,484 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 73.3% in the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 11,398 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV increased its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 39.2% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 282,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,343,000 after buying an additional 79,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 60.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 13,037 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QLTA opened at $57.23 on Monday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.79 and a 12-month high of $59.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.15.

