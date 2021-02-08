Flagship Private Wealth LLC Invests $31,000 in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of The Southern by 2.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,832,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,563,321,000 after acquiring an additional 822,854 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its position in The Southern by 150.8% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,113,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,392,000 after purchasing an additional 669,801 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 245.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 662,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,935,000 after buying an additional 471,120 shares during the last quarter. LNZ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the third quarter valued at about $24,670,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Southern by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,135,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,560,000 after purchasing an additional 345,826 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on SO shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Southern from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $60.88 on Monday. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $70.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.69. The firm has a market cap of $64.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.32%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $152,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,994 shares in the company, valued at $4,099,362.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $2,164,100 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

