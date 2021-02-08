Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.60 Million

Analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) will announce $34.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.60 million and the lowest is $33.50 million. Sierra Bancorp posted sales of $29.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full-year sales of $139.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $136.30 million to $144.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $143.50 million, with estimates ranging from $138.40 million to $151.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 26.64%.

Several research firms have commented on BSRR. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

In other news, Director James C. Holly sold 3,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $82,803.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,327,628.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julie G. Castle bought 2,000 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.77 per share, for a total transaction of $43,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,788 shares of company stock valued at $151,316. 10.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSRR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 400.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $240,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $643,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 3.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSRR opened at $23.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $357.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.14. Sierra Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $27.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.05%.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

