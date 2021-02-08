Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Acquires 1,181 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 147.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,981 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 116.9% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $238.89 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.58 billion, a PE ratio of 62.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 11,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $2,429,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,997,228.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 624 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total transaction of $160,586.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,672,384.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,092 shares of company stock worth $17,916,255. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Pritchard Capital downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.72.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.