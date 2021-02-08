AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:AIO)

AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of NYSE:AIO opened at $29.25 on Monday. AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $29.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.22.

In related news, insider Global Investors U.S. Allianz sold 5,573 shares of AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $156,322.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

